AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin logged more than 716,000 scooter and e-bike rides between January and March, up more than 68% since that same timeframe in 2021, city officials said in a news release Monday.

Despite the marked increase since the first quarter of 2021, overall micromobility ridership was still 40% lower than in 2019 — the last time the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals was held pre-pandemic.

More than 882,000 miles were logged between January and March, with an average of more than 8,000 trips per day.

While March saw a spike in e-bike and scooter trips courtesy SXSW, the month still didn’t top out as the largest for pandemic-era ridership figures. That crown belongs to the third quarter of 2021 — from July, August and September — with more than one million trips and 1.2 million miles traveled.

Currently, Bird, Lime, LINK and Wheels are the four authorized scooter and e-bike operators in Austin. The city licenses permits for e-bike and scooter operators twice annually, with the next application deadline on May 13.

This is the current breakdown of e-bikes and scooters in Austin, by company:

Bird: 4,500 scooters

Lime: 5,850 scooters; 500 bikes

LINK: 1,500 scooters

Wheels: 1,750 sit-down scooters

Bird, Lime, LINK and Wheels are allowed to renew their permits, should they choose, by the May 13 deadline. A spokesperson for the Austin Transportation Department said while these four operators can’t request additional devices in the downtown area, they can request additional permits for devices “if they are assigned outside of downtown.”