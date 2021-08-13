Widespread Panic shows postponed at ACL Live, lead singer tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Herring, JoJo Hermann, John Bell, Todd Nance, Sunny Ortiz, Dave Schools (left to right) and Widespread Panic performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans will have to wait a couple of months to see Widespread Panic perform in Austin.

Austin City Limits Live announced on social media the band’s shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will now happen in October after lead singer John Bell tested positive for COVID-19.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: This weekend’s @WidespreadPanic shows are being rescheduled to Friday, October 8 – Sunday, October 10, 2021. See below for details or visit https://t.co/MXx73bmFiU. pic.twitter.com/s6aWLh2Who — ACL Live (@acllive) August 13, 2021

The band wrote in a message to fans, “Despite all being vaccinated and the precautions we’ve taken, John Bell has tested positive for COVID. Unfortunately, this means that we have to postpone this weekend’s shows to support both our friend’s health and the safety of everyone involved in these events.”

Widespread Panic stated the shows will now happen on Oct. 8, 9 and 10. For those who had tickets for Friday’s show, they’ll be honored on Oct. 8, while Saturday and Sunday ticket holders will have to attend the Oct. 9 and Oct.10 shows respectively.

However, fans who would like a refund will soon receive information in an email, the band stated.

“We’re heartbroken that we can’t be with you this weekend, but we know that health & safety come first,” Widespread Panic’s statement read. “We appreciate your support and we’ll see you soon — we promise it’ll be worth the wait.”