Why Torchy’s got rid of the Republican, Independent tacos, and when they’re coming back

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Torchy’s Tacos menu may look a little different right now — but it’s not a political statement by the popular Austin-based taco restaurant.

Torchy’s decided to remove several of its lowest-selling tacos to simplify the menu and match business needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican and Independent tacos were removed, yet the Democrat taco remains.

A spokesperson with the restaurant says the decision has “absolutely nothing to do with taking a political stance or making a political statement,” but is only to support the needs of its employees.

The spokesperson added that the reduced menu makes employees’ jobs a little easier during the pandemic and allows them to “focus on the tacos our fans love most.”

There is good news if you’re hankering for the jalapeno sausage-focused Republican or the vegetarian-focused Independent taco. The restaurant says the Republican is returning to the menu next week and it is working on a replacement for the Independent, as well.

“Whatever your party or taco preference, we don’t judge. At the end of the day, it’s none of our Damn business, we just want to serve the Damn Good tacos our guests have come to love,” Torchy’s told KXAN.