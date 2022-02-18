Why they run: 17-time Austin marathoner raises $250K for sons’ fatal disease

Tim Revell will run his 17th Austin Marathon race this weekend, all in hopes of raising funds for gene therapy research for his two sons, each diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For seasoned marathoners, mile 20 is often viewed as the turning point of the race, where fatigue sets in and the mental toughness of the sport revs into high gear. But for Tim Revell, mile 20 is both the most challenging and his most rewarding: It’s when his two sons, Timothy and Andrew, arrive to cheer him on.

For a sport as mentally challenging and physically demanding as running, many runners have a why. After all, why would you opt into running 26.2 miles?

Revell said his “why” comes in the form of his two boys, each diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal genetic disorder.

“Every year, it’s just continuing the momentum. It’s a victory. It’s a rally cry,” he said. “And through running, it really has become a platform for us to tell the story of our little boys and all the other little boys around the world that have to face this disease.”

This Sunday’s race will mark Revell’s 17th Austin Marathon. It also symbolizes a turning point in his fundraising efforts for CureDuchenne, which is expected to begin clinical trials for gene therapy treatment this summer.

It’s a milestone fueled in part by Revell’s races. Cumulatively, he’s raised more than $250,000 to help fund research for CureDuchenne’s gene therapy efforts. This Sunday, he’s set a goal of $10,000 raised, with an anticipated $10,000 match from the Moody Foundation.

When this journey began 17 years ago, the prospect of gene therapy options seemed like a long shot even in the best-case scenarios. Now? He said he’s overwhelmed by the progress made in the fight against DMD, and the possibilities this treatment could bring his two boys.

Now 18 years old, Timothy is a weather aficionado, obsessed with all the different aspects behind tornadoes and thunderstorms along with anything in between. He is also a gifted singer, with the ability to carry a tune unlike anyone else Revell said he knows.

Andrew, 15, loves architecture and baseball, an avid fan of all things Longhorns Baseball, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

Tim Revell celebrates completing the Austin Marathon with sons Andrew (left) and Timothy (right). (Courtesy: Tim Revell)

Timothy, Laura, Tim and Andrew Revell celebrate Tim’s completion of the Austin Marathon. (Courtesy: Tim Revell)

Tim Revell races to the finish line during the 2019 Austin Marathon. (Courtesy: Tim Revell)

Tim Revell embraces his son, Timothy, following completion of the Austin Marathon. (Courtesy: Tim Revell)

Tim Revell embraces his son, Timothy, following completion of the Austin Marathon. (Courtesy: Tim Revell)

Timothy (left) and Andrew Revell (right). (Courtesy: Tim Revell)

Behind each disease and every statistic affiliated with them is a person living with this condition firsthand. And while Timothy and Andrew live with this disease, they also have plenty of love and zest for life within them.

This Sunday, each step serves as a token of that sentiment, a reminder of the unconditionality behind a father’s love.

“They have a special light about them. They love their lives. They’ve been given a great life,” Revell said, smiling. “And they like to share that with people.”