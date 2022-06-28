The Original Hoffbrau Steakhouse closed for the summer because of hot weather. (KXAN/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,” — and so they did.

The Original Hoffbrau Steaks located on West Sixth Street in downtown Austin told customers it’s closed for the summer. A sign on its doors reads: “Hoffbrau will be closed June, July, August but will resume serving in September. Check our Facebook for further info.”

Customers took to the restaurant’s social media to find the reason behind the temporary shutdown. It replied with, “Summertime is upon us!!! ”

“In Texas heat, our AC just cannot adequately compete with our 450-degree grill in the dining room,” the post said. “ESP fir [especially for] our crew of “senior” employees!”

The restaurant is known as “Austin’s Original Steakhouse.” Hoffbrau has been serving up T-bones for almost 90 years. During the Depression, brothers Robert “Coleman” and Tom Hamby open Hoffbrau to keep the income coming. The two delivered ice and feared they were going to lose their jobs, according to the restaurant’s social media.

The Hamby brothers made a small investment to purchase the land located in the heart of Austin and officially opened for business on August 4, 1934. At the time, Hoffbrau served up beer for a nickel, crackers and cold cuts. It wasn’t until after WWII, that the Hamby’s were inspired to add steaks to the menu.

The Original Hoffbrau Steakhouse is currently operated by Coleman’s granddaughter, Mary Gail and her son Zachary.