AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Watershed Protection said people should not worry about the pervasive plant seen growing up toward the water’s surface in Lady Bird Lake and lower Barton Creek.

According to the department, cabomba caroliniana or fanwort, might be a paddling hindrance, but it provides valuable water quality benefits. The plant has made its return to some local waterways this summer.

“It removes excess nutrients from the water & supports a robust food web of bugs, small fish, big bass, & turtles,” Watershed Protection said.

Fanwort can grow up to 15 feet tall, according to the department, and it is easily identifiable by its tiny white flowers, which bloom both on top of and under the water.

Swimming in Lady Bird Lake

The lake has been off-limits to swimmers since 1964.

Why did they ban swimming? Liz Johnston, the city’s deputy environmental officer in the Watershed Protection Department, previously said the ban began after several drownings on the Colorado River and the lake.

Pollution is not the primary reason and would not be a reason today to prohibit swimming, Johnston said.