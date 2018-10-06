Why no one will be able to ride dockless scooters home from ACL Fest Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Navigating through Austin streets during Austin City Limits Music Fest is tough every year, but this year, there's an added element to the city's traffic — dockless scooters.

City leaders realized the scooters could be problematic with so many cars and people near Zilker Park during ACL, so employees from the Austin Police Department, the Austin Transportation Department and Austin Parks and Rec spent weeks working with dockless mobility companies to make a plan for the event.

Festival-goers are being encouraged to ride to the event on scooters, but they won't be able to leave on them after dark.

"We want to make sure that the egress from the festival is as safe and quick as humanly possible, not just for ourselves, obviously, or our riders, but also for the residents in the area who might be living in these areas close to the park," said Lime's Austin General Manager Collin Morgan.

Morgan says removing scooters from the area will also prevent people from riding them after drinking at the festival.

Bird and Lime are staffing three parking lots near festival entrances, where users can drop off scooters. As they come in, employees will be loading them up, then redistributing them downtown throughout both weekends.

Once it gets dark, the scooter companies will monitor and remove every scooter from the areas surrounding Zilker Park, to make sure there's no chance of people using them to leave the festival.

"By 9 pm it'll be across the city again so that they're active for other riders that might not be attending the festival itself," Morgan said.

During ACL, Bird and Lime are sending out alerts to their users that map out where they can and can't drop off scooters.