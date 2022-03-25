AUSTIN (KXAN) — From Round Rock to southwest Austin, KXAN has received several reports of hazy, smoky conditions and a burning smell Friday morning.

The Austin Fire Department confirmed it had personnel at a fire near Parmer Lane and McNeil Road. Officials with the Round Rock Independent School District sent a tweet saying there was “heavy smoke in the area,” but classes weren’t interrupted.

(KXAN Photo)

Reports of smoke and haze have also come from areas of the Oak Hill area in southwest Austin, particularly Convict Hill Road, and from the west Austin hills.

The National Weather Service offered an explanation, saying winds are blowing smoke from wildfires with surface winds and elevated winds blowing in smoke from different directions into town. AFD agreed and advised people to only call emergency numbers if someone sees flames, not just smoke.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said resources weren’t requested for anything in the Austin area, but the smoke could be from other fires in the state.

Friday has been declared an Ozone Action Day by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the KXAN viewing area, meaning more ozone will be in our atmosphere and will cause reduced air quality. TCEQ has projected an air quality of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” for the Austin area on Friday.

Ozone Action Days are also being declared in San Antonio and Houston, according to the TCEQ.

The NWS said winds and conditions leading to the Ozone Action Day declaration are “leading to concentrations of smoke getting trapped lower in the atmosphere today.”