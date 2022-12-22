AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you noticed a strange smell in the Austin air recently, you’re not imagining things! You also don’t need to call the fire department or police.

The smelly phenomenon is actually normal for the area this time of year. It comes from the Luling oil field, which is about 9 miles south of Lockhart.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans explained that light south winds underneath a temperature inversion seem to carry a rotten egg sulfur smell into Austin. This may persist until the front arrives late Thursday morning.

The sulfur smell collects at the ground instead of dissipating like normal, so in the morning the wind brings up the smell and spreads it across the city, the Austin Fire Department told KXAN in 2020.

So, if you notice the natural gas-like smell outside, don’t worry. If you’re smelling natural gas in your home, however, you should call 911.