AUSTIN (KXAN) — Staff members at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport worked to bring all passengers back inside the Barbara Jordan Terminal for rescreening Wednesday morning, after a falsely-triggered fire alarm caused evacuations at the facility.

AUS explained a water main break on the airport apron, or the space where planes are parked as passengers board and deplane, set off the fire alarm.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” all passengers were evacuated starting around 7:30 a.m. while the break was being checked out. It was eventually deemed not to be a threat. At 10:22 a.m., the airport said regular operations had resumed.

All evacuated passengers and staff had to reenter the terminal to be rescreened.

AUS said passengers evacuated onto the airfield were escorted through the terminal and outside, while passengers on the curb outside were directed by police officers and staff to the Red Garage. This was to organize lines for reentry and rescreening for all passengers.

AUS said airlines are adjusting flight schedules. Passengers should check their flight status to see if their travels have been delayed or canceled.

Rescreening of passengers underway at the Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Passengers were evacuated due to a falsely-triggered fire alarm. (AUS Photo)

The airport first issued the alert about the terminal evacuation on social media around 7:45 a.m., asking passengers to follow directions from staff to exit the facility.

About 15 minutes later, the airport said in an update the alarm was canceled, and passengers would be able to reenter the terminal to be rescreened through security.

The airport explained “a water flow issue outside near the aircraft triggered the fire alarm,” and the evacuation occurred “out of an abundance of caution.” The airport then reiterated there is no threat.

The Austin Fire Department told KXAN it was a “malfunction in the alarm system” that has since been resolved.