AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a gateway to 6th Street, Zilker Park, and Ladybird lake, among other Austin hotspots.

The section of South Lamar Boulevard between Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road is dotted with mixed-use developments, small businesses, and tons of drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

That’s why it’s a target of the 2016 mobility bond for intersection, bicycle, and pedestrian improvements, along with eight other major corridor projects.

So, why hasn’t construction begun there?

“The fact that we passed a bond almost 7 years ago now to fix one of Austin’s most dense and dangerous corridors, where density and use just keeps multiplying, and not a dime has been spent is astounding. Please figure out what is going on!” one KXAN viewer wrote to us.

Lauren Ramirez, spokesperson for Austin’s Corridor Program Office, said the segment of the project was paused for their office to “further coordinate with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to refine the designs to maintain travel capacity.”

She said once the designs are approved by TxDOT, CPO will develop an updated construction timeline.

According to the project’s latest fiscal report, TxDOT put the project on hold in 2020.

“Improvements will be implemented in phases, with bidding and construction anticipated in 2023,” the report states.

Ramirez said the larger project, South Lamar Boulevard between Barton Springs Road and US 290, is in the design finalization and permit approval process. She said construction is supposed to begin in the spring/summer of 2023, starting with water and waste water line improvements.

You can find out more about the project here.

She added that all the 2016 Corridor Construction Program (CCP) Projects are still on schedule to be completed or under construction by the end of Calendar Year 2024.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more tonight on KXAN News @ 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.