AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro warned MetroRail riders that it may be running slower than usual. It’s because of the extreme heat, they reported.

“As a precaution, MetroRail trains will operate at lower speeds between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. due to expected high temps,” CapMetro said in a tweet.

CapMetro told KXAN that it’s simply a precautionary step to avoid putting too much pressure on the hot tracks.

“The high temperatures can cause the rails to overheat and shift,” a CapMetro representative said.

CapMetro said, as of Wednesday morning, nothing appears to be out of place, but “slowing down the trains will put less stress on the potential hot tracks.”

In a tweet, CapMetro said alerts would be sent if any trains were running more than five minutes late.