AUSTIN (KXAN) — We are just days away from a string of busy weekends for the Austin Bergstrom International Airport… expected to break a record.

The Austin City Limits music festival kicks of this week, followed by week two, and then the Formula One race — which is expected to rush in record travelers, said airport spokesperson Sam Haynes.

Haynes said the last two F1 races brought record numbers of passengers here, and that’s expected to happen again, in just a couple weeks.

“That is because we know that F1 sold out and has done… some reworking of the track to sell even more tickets and bring in more people,” she explained in an interview with KXAN last week.

Haynes added that although ACL Fest probably won’t crack their top 10 busiest days, they expect the Monday after F1 will likely set a new record.

She also said airlines are offering 29% more seats than they did in October of 2019.

That means if every flight sells out and none of them are canceled, Austin will see a 29% increase in passengers this month compared to October 2019, Haynes said.

Haynes said to meet anticipated demand, the airport is ramping up it’s preparations for more passengers.

That includes:

Requesting more TSA officers through the end of the month to help with screening. Haynes said the TSA granted this request.

Hosting a job fair last month to fill vacancies before ACL Fest and F1 weekends

Having a plan to activate the department operations center during peak travel times to respond to any emergency

Training staff from other departments, like human resources, finance and planning to help passengers navigate the airport and lines

“It looks like a lot of coordination calls, it looks like a lot of daily, weekly calls with our partners, checking in with them,” Haynes said.

Down the road, airport expansion plans show relief for congested weekends like these, said Matt Geske, vice president of regional local policy.

He said one example is a pedestrian tunnel.

Geske traveled with city leaders to Salt Lake City’s airport recently to see what that would look like, and said it sparked even more ideas for Austin’s future plans.

“The one thing that we are still considering here in Austin is… outside of doing the people movers between the two terminals, could we get creative? Could we have like a little subway system?” he said.

Geske said he’s not speaking for airport officials, but it’s something other leaders are wondering.

“That would be something long term, I wouldn’t say [it would] hold up the project. That would be something that we’d be looking at once people are actually using it,” he said.

Another idea Geske said they want to incorporate in Austin is the idea of a “welcome room,” which Salt Lake City airport officials designed to hold folks who gather to welcome kids home from mission trips.

“It’s this really cool, big, open– huge windows, behind or in front of security. So, they don’t go through security,” Geske explained.

He said leaders are considering how to incorporate that into Austin’s vibe.

“Austin is known for live music, it’s known for food. So, could we have, you know, open-air music venues or something like that?” Geske said. “Especially for our special events, like Formula One out of COTA , or South by Southwest, or ACL?”

Overall, Haynes said this will be a record-breaking year for the airport; they’ve already been setting records for single, busiest days and months– most recently in May.

Airport recommendations for travelers

Haynes said people going through TSA screening should get to the airport at least two and a half hours before your domestic flight departs, or three hours before international flight departures.