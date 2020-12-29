Why Austin office spaces aren’t leasing right now, despite fund to help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $1 million fund that was supposed to help commercial tenants in Austin during the pandemic hasn’t been used at all, as many people have told KXAN they’re struggling to keep up with rent.

A spokesperson for the city’s Economic Development Department says the Long-Term Lease Stability Fund was meant to pay commercial property owners “that agree to enter long-term leases with tenants that deliver community benefits.”

In a memo on Dec. 8, the city received feedback from commercial property owners who explained that despite the fund, “negotiating longer term leases is challenging due to changing and unpredictable economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The city says because of the feedback and not having enough time to create a new program before the original Dec. 31 federal deadline to use CARES Act funding expired, city staff is now recommending that the $1 million go into the pot for Austin Small Business Relief Grant applications instead. Since that decision, Congress passed a bill to push the deadline to use the funds back to December 2021.

The city’s Dec. 8 memo also indicates that another roughly million dollars from other unused funds will also go into small business relief.

The future of office spaces

According to commercial real estate company AQUILA’s third-quarter report, the office, retail and hospitality sectors have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic.

By contrast, they say “bulk distribution industrial spaces” with large warehouses and minimal office space are in high demand due to demand from large distribution, e-commerce and manufacturing

companies like Amazon.

“A lot of people aren’t going to the office,” says Bart Matheney, AQUILA commercial managing principal.

Matheney says on and off again shutdowns during the pandemic have many staying remote.

“They’re just not, at the moment, focused on growing their footprint,” he says.

But, ultimately, Matheney thinks office spaces will see a resurgence in the new year as vaccinations increase and people feel more comfortable coming back to the office.

“I think you’ll start to see some pent up demand and I think some of these spaces will get filled and I think, frankly, some of the sublease spaces that were put on the market will be taken back by the companies that put them out there,” Matheney says.