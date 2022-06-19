AUSTIN (KXAN) – This year, Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, so some Austin administrative offices and public facilities will close and observe the holiday Monday.

The Austin City Council established Juneteenth as an annual city holiday on June 19 of each year beginning in 2021.

Austin’s Parks and Recreation facilities, Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Energy, Austin Public Health, Austin Public Library and Austin Animal Center hours were all impacted by the holiday schedule.

City of Austin recreation centers, senior centers, as well as museums and cultural centers will be closed. City parks, playgrounds, tennis centers and golf courses will open at their regularly scheduled hours. Pool hours can be viewed online.

Offices for Austin Resource Recovery will be closed Monday, and the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center is open by appointment only. However, all trash, recycling and compost collections will be unaffected.

Austin Energy walk-in branches and call centers will be closed.

Austin Public Health testing and vaccine sites are closed Monday and will resume Tuesday.

Austin Public Library branches, Central Library and the Austin History Center are closed Monday, but remote Library resources are available through the Austin Public Library website.

The Austin Animal Center is open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.