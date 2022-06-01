AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s almost summer and people are flocking to Austin for their summer vacation.

People are ready to travel again after travel was hindered during the pandemic. Austin took the No. 4 spot on the Best Summer Travel Destinations for 2022 list.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, analyzed 100 of the largest cities in the country and used more than 40 metrics. The cities were ranked based on travel costs, attractions, weather and safety.

FILE: Austin’s Barton Springs Pool. (KXAN Photo)

Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown came in just behind Tampa, Florida and Washington, D.C. The Orlando, Florida area took the top spot on the list.

The Austin area’s highest ranking was activities and attractions; the lowest ranking was safety. The activities category took into consideration restaurants, music venues and attractions per capita, which Austin has plenty of.

Austin’s lowest ranking, safety, analyzed COVID-19 deaths, property and violent crime rates. As of May 24, there have been 30 homicides in Austin in 2022. This year, auto thefts are up 40% across Austin with downtown cases nearly double.

No surprise here, but weather was also a metric where the Austin-area ranked well. Travel costs and hassle was not too bad either, however, this year Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has seen some of the busiest months of travel.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday, May 26, 2022 before Memorial Day Weekend. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Other Texas cities also made the list including San Antonio-New Braunfels rounding out the top 10. El Paso (21) ranked higher than Dallas (31) and Houston (58).

KXAN’s Tom Miller recently talked with Visit Austin Vice President Steve Genovesi about how concerns over inflation and COVID-19 are impacting Austin’s tourism industry.