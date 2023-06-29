Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 29, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An article written by a news outlet outside of Austin claims there are 10,000 people living in tent communities in the city right now.

KXAN viewers have reached out asking why we haven’t reported the number. The answer: It isn’t contextually accurate. So let’s break it down.

Where does the 10,000 number come from?

The article cited a page of the City of Austin’s website, which very briefly describes an external study done in 2020:

“While the most recent Point in Time Count estimated that 2,506 people experience homelessness on any given night, National Consultants put our homeless population at about 10,000 out of the million Travis County residents, so roughly 1 percent.”

But looking through the study hyperlinked shows national consultants largely used city and Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) data to model the number of people who may use services provided to people who are homeless over the duration of a year. In the industry, it’s called an annual prevalence estimate, ECHO explained.

Additionally, while the article claims 10,000 people are living in camps, that modeling also includes people briefly living in shelters, on a friend’s couch or in their car. It does not represent only unsheltered people.

“That’s a very misleading number and it’s actually not based in fact,” said Akram Al-Turk, director of research and evaluation at ECHO. He continued: “We put out a report every year that provides that same estimate. In fact, last year it was about 13,000 people who, again in a 12-month period, are accessing one of many services.”

ECHO said it is working with the city on language that makes the line in question more clear on its website.

So how many people are homeless in Austin?

While the nationally required Point in Time count from earlier this year found 2,300 people who are homeless — 1,300 of those people sleeping outside or in cars — ECHO believes that number is higher.

According to ECHO’s dashboard, more than 4,500 people are likely unsheltered on any given night.

The dashboard was created during the pandemic and taps into service providers. Those service providers, who go out to camps and provide resources to people, input numbers into a centralized database which ECHO uses to better understand how many people are unsheltered.

“We acknowledge that it’s very difficult to get accurate, exact numbers on the number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin. As you can imagine, it’s a very vulnerable population. It’s people who are very transient, who may be homeless one day, who may not be another day. So it’s very difficult to get an exact number but we do try,” Al-Turk said.

Who is DASH?

The article highlighted Jamie Hammonds, the editor and owner of Documenting Austin Streets and Homeless (DASH). Hammonds starting documenting and keeping track of camps in Austin last year, as people were pushed further from public areas due to Austin’s camping ban.

Hammonds concedes, the number in the headline of the story is not accurate, but the need to focus on solutions for homelessness in Austin remains.

“We all get bogged down with with the numbers. And, you know, the fact is, is there’s humans on the street, living in the most horrid conditions,” Hammonds said.

He believes the city needs to focus more on services, and less on simply putting a roof over people’s heads. And he’s putting his money where his mouth is. He said moving forward DASH is going to start providing more services alongside its media arm, as they’re so frequently in the camps and responding to people’s needs.

“We want to help as many people as we can. I was homeless at one point here in the city about 15 years ago and was able to work my way out of it,” Hammonds said. “It’s possible to work your way out of homelessness, sometimes it takes a hand for somebody to reach out. But it’s very possible that we can help a lot of people.”

Solutions?

The players here agree: Whether it be 10,000 or 10, homelessness is a problem that needs to be addressed. So what is the city doing to fix the problem right now?

As KXAN has previously reported, Austin City Council voted before its summer break to direct the interim city manager to take stock of homeless shelter capacity in Austin. City council members have previously told us the city is short thousands of beds.

Recently, the city also announced it was using its Marshalling Yard to housing people who are homeless and that it’s going to double up the number of people staying at some of its existing shelters.

