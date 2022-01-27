Why Airbnb denied 3K Austin bookings in 2021; what to know before you book

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With large-scale events like Rodeo Austin and the South By Southwest Conference & Festivals coming to the city this spring, many Airbnb properties are preparing to host thousands of visitors. As they look to make rental reservations, Airbnb’s anti-party system is continuing to crack down on serial reservation offenders.

Since enacting its anti-party system in August 2020, Airbnb has denied more than 48,000 reservations in Texas in an effort to curb rowdy parties from serial reservation offenders. Here in Austin, Airbnb declined approximately 3,300 reservations through its “Under 25” system, the company said in a release Wednesday.

As part of the company’s “Under 25” policy, those under the age of 25 can only book a private room or hotel room through local listings. The exceptions for that are if you’ve earned a minimum of three positive reviews and zero negative reviews.

Airbnb initially put the system in place to help curtail neighborhood disturbances and minimize public health impacts during the coronavirus pandemic. Under current guidelines, all disruptive parties and events are prohibited, and more than 16 people cannot gather at a listing as either an overnight guest part of the reservation or as a visitor.

Through the “Under 25” policy, Airbnb has homed in on popular party-centric holidays, including the Fourth of July, Halloween and New Year’s Eve. In Austin, the following reservations were declined for each holiday:

Fourth of July: More than 1,700

Halloween: More than 1,000

New Year’s Eve: More than 1,400

“We also know that not every one of these people impacted by these various technologies intended to throw a party. Initiatives like these also may impact prospective guests who have no intention of throwing a party but who simply haven’t yet earned that history of positive reviews on our platform,” Airbnb representatives said in a release. “In the meantime, this is a tradeoff we’re willing to make in the interests of trust and safety. Our Trust team is constantly striving for more precise ways to target disruptive behavior that has no place on our platform, and we look forward to sharing those out within the coming year.”