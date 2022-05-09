AUSTIN (KXAN) — Approximately 3,600 Austin Energy customers in south Austin were left without power Saturday, AE confirmed in an email.

AE attributed the outage to “heat-related demand surge and ongoing construction on a new substation.” The outage was not the result of a mandate issued by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, AE added.

“The circuits serving this area were experiencing high energy use and this action was taken to address that overload. These actions were not the result of an ERCOT mandate, but instead were necessary to safely operate Austin Energy’s distribution system,” the statement read in part.

Power came back online around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but AE officials did not confirm when the outage officially began.