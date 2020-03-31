Whole Foods workers threaten to strike, call out sick Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whole Foods Market employees in Austin and around the country are planning a “sick-out” Tuesday if the company doesn’t give them more resources and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whole Foods employee seeking to unionize under the name Whole Worker laid out their demands in a letter — paid leave for anyone who has to isolate or self-quarantine, health care for part-time and seasonal workers, guaranteed hazard pay (double time), new policies to facilitate social distancing and immediate closure of any location if a worker tests positive for COVID-19.

We call on all Whole Foods Market employees to engage in a mass sick out on:



🚨MARCH 31st🚨



We’ll be staging this sick out earlier than initially planned. Whole Foods employees are already getting sick. We must act NOW!https://t.co/jkA90NBJ5d pic.twitter.com/Z6ZaiZzhOm — Whole Worker (@WholeWorkerWFM) March 21, 2020

On March 25, Whole Foods parent company Amazon announced a $2-an-hour raise for all full- and part-time employees in the U.S. and Canada. Whole Foods workers will receive double their regular base rate for overtime hours between March 16 and May 3.

Whole Foods employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 get two weeks paid leave while they recover.