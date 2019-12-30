Whole Foods ‘atx’ sign to be replaced and restored in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New year, new-ish sign. Tourists and locals are temporarily without one of their favorite Austin selfie spots at the corner of West 5th and North Lamar.

The “atx” sign outside Whole Foods will “brb,” according to the Ion Art Inc. temporary sign.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Ion Art removed the “atx” letters to work on them. All 1,100 colorful slats will be “sanded & painted,” according to its Facebook post the following day.

Passerbys who look closer will see that a smaller sign indicates the piece of art “is being restored” and to “visit in January to get that perfect Austin selfie.”

Follow along for updates on Ion Art’s Facebook page.

KXAN has reached out to the company for more information.