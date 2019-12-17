Who will win it all? NBC’s ‘The Voice’ features several Texan finalists

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KXAN) — Odds are the winner of NBC’s The Voice will have a Texas connection when season 17 wraps up Tuesday night.

Three of the final four contestants this season have Texas ties with one contestant calling Austin his home.

You can watch the The Voice season finale on KXAN starting at 7 p.m.

Ricky Duran, 29, is originally from Worcester, Mass., but is now an ATX native being coached by popular country singer Blake Shelton. Duran outlasted 12 other performers from Shelton’s team to reach the final four.

Rose Short, 34, is representing Killeen as the final contestant on Gwen Stefani’s team. Short worked as a corrections officer for eight years at a male, maximum-security prison before deciding to focus solely on music, according to her show bio.

Jake Hoot, 31, was born in Corpus Christi, but his parents moved shortly after his birth to the Dominican Republic for missionary work, according to his show bio. Hoot is leading the way for Team Kelly Clarkson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss