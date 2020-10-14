Which Texas counties are reopening bars in our area

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Bars in Texas will be allowed to reopen Wednesday and stay open until 11 p.m.
County judges will get to make the decision for their area as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations in their area are less than 15% of hospital capacity. Both Williamson and Hays counties — two of the largest counties in Central Texas — will allow bars to reopen but not Travis County… at least not yet.
Interim Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has not made a decision as of Wednesday morning.
Travis County – Undecided
Williamson County – Reopening
Hays County – Reopening (but not yet filed paperwork with TABC)
TABC map of counties that are reopening bars and filed paperwork
*Effective Oct. 14, 2020
The TABC map above is updated at 3 p.m. every day.
Travis, Williamson and Hays counties have the bulk of the bars in Central Texas, but lots of other counties are also making decisions to reopen bars. Here’s a look at those counties and the decisions their county judges have made and announced to the state:
Bastrop County – Reopening
Blanco County – Reopening
Burnet County – Reopening
Caldwell County – Reopening
Fayette County – Reopening
Gillespie County – Reopening
Lampasas County – Reopening
Lee County – TBD (but have not yet filed paperwork with TABC)
Llano County – Reopening (but not yet filed paperwork with TABC)
Mason County – Doesn’t have any bars
Milam County – Reopening
San Saba County – TBD (but have not yet filed paperwork with TABC)