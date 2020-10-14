Which Texas counties are reopening bars in our area

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Bars in Texas will be allowed to reopen Wednesday and stay open until 11 p.m.

County judges will get to make the decision for their area as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations in their area are less than 15% of hospital capacity. Both Williamson and Hays counties — two of the largest counties in Central Texas — will allow bars to reopen but not Travis County… at least not yet.

Interim Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has not made a decision as of Wednesday morning.

Travis County – Undecided

Williamson County – Reopening

Hays County – Reopening (but not yet filed paperwork with TABC)

TABC map of counties that are reopening bars and filed paperwork

*Effective Oct. 14, 2020

The TABC map above is updated at 3 p.m. every day.

Travis, Williamson and Hays counties have the bulk of the bars in Central Texas, but lots of other counties are also making decisions to reopen bars. Here’s a look at those counties and the decisions their county judges have made and announced to the state:

Bastrop County – Reopening

Blanco County – Reopening

Burnet County – Reopening

Caldwell County – Reopening

Fayette County – Reopening

Gillespie County – Reopening

Lampasas County – Reopening

Lee County – TBD (but have not yet filed paperwork with TABC)

Llano County – Reopening (but not yet filed paperwork with TABC)

Mason County – Doesn’t have any bars

Milam County – Reopening

San Saba County – TBD (but have not yet filed paperwork with TABC)