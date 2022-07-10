AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin soars in popularity, so, too are its Uber ride prices.

Texas’ capital city ranked seventh in NetCredit’s list of most expensive U.S. cities for Uber costs with an average cost in Austin of $23.92. NetCredit based its findings on 6.2-mile trips using Uber’s calculator, analyzing every world capital along with both the U.S. and U.K.’s 30 biggest cities. NetCredit also analyzed rides based on times for service, including rush hour, workdays and weekends.

In the United States, New York City claimed first place for the most expensive Uber ride with an average cost of $34.74. A complete list of U.S. cities rounding out the Top Ten is listed below:

New York City, New York: $34.74

Nashville, Tennessee: $34.63

Denver, Colorado: $33.91

Seattle, Washington: $32.63

Baltimore, Maryland: $27.27

Portland, Oregon: $25.60

Austin, Texas: $23.92

Las Vegas, Nevada: $21.99

Washington, D.C.: $21.86

Boston, Massachusetts: $21.63

Globally, Bern, Switzerland is the most expensive city for a 6.2-mile Uber ride, with an approximate cost of $42.80. Outside the U.S., the following ranked in the Top 10:

Bern, Switzerland: $42.80

Oslo, Norway: $32.17

Tokyo, Japan: $30.84

Paris, France: $28.89

Dublin, Ireland: $28.58

Amsterdam, Netherlands: $28.38

London, United Kingdom: $26.66

Canberra, Australia: $24.61

Berlin, Germany: $23.59

Stockholm, Sweden: $22.05

A complete list of NetCredit’s analysis, along with the most and least expensive cities, is available online.