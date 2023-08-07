Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 7, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and The Austin Pride Foundation will host its 33rd Austin Pride Parade Aug. 12, beginning at 8 p.m.

The parade will run from the intersection of 11th Street and Congress Avenue down to the Ann Richards Bridge at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Congress Avenue.

Here’s a breakdown of planned road closures related to the parade, as well as ways to get to and from the festivities.

Road closures

Road closures and lane reductions related to the parade will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 12, with most streets expected to fully reopen by midnight. The only exception to that midnight reopening deadline is Fourth Street from Lavaca Street to Congress Avenue.

Alternative traffic routes include the following options:

Northbound, southbound traffic: Red River Street, Interstate 35

Northbound traffic only: Trinity Street, Lavaca Street

Southbound traffic only: Guadalupe Street

Eastbound, westbound traffic: 15th Street, Riverside Drive, Barton Springs Road

Getting to the Austin Pride Parade

Parade attendees are recommended to seek alternative mobility options, such as the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, public transportation, ridesharing or carpooling.

Hike and Bike Trail: no motorized vehicles permitted on the trail

Bike to the parade with your own bike or rent from CapMetro’s MetroBike bike-share system

Use CapMetro’s Trip Planner to plan your bus trip to the parade

Utilize the City of Austin’s paid, on-street metered parking or off-street parking lots

More than 400,000 people attended the 2022 Austin Pride Parade festivities, according to The Austin Pride Foundation. More details on the event are available online.