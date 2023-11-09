AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tens of thousands will flock to downtown Austin this weekend, with the Texas Book Festival running Saturday and Sunday and the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade planned for Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at some of full and partial road closures planned throughout downtown this weekend.

Veterans Day Parade

The 2023 Veterans Day Parade is slated to begin at 9 a.m. in downtown Austin, running through 11:30 a.m. Due to the procession, Congress Avenue will be closed from West Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The parade route begins at Trinity and East 11th Streets as well as San Jacinto Boulevard and East 10th Street. It will then proceed along East 11th Street to Congress Avenue, heading south to West Cesar Chavez Street.

Second, Third, Fourth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Streets between Colorado and Brazos Streets will serve as local access only from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Fifth Street will remain open between Colorado and Brazos Streets until 9 a.m. Saturday, before transitioning to local access only.

2023 Texas Book Festival

More than 300 authors will appear at the 2023 Texas Book Festival, a nearly 30-year tradition that will be held in the heart of downtown Austin Saturday and Sunday. TBF officials said approximately 50,000 book enthusiasts are expected to flock to the festivities.

Due to the festival, several full and partial closures are expected throughout the weekend.

Full closures, Nov. 9-12:

West 12th, West 13th and Colorado Streets are closed from 6 a.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Congress Avenue is closed from Eighth to 11th Streets from 9 a.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Full closures, Nov. 10-12:

West 11th Street is closed from Lavaca to Brazos Streets from 6 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

10th Street is closed between Colorado and Brazos streets from 6 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Colorado Street is closed from Eighth to 10th streets from 6 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

9th Street closed between Colorado and Brazos Streets from 6 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Partial closures, Nov. 10-12: