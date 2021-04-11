Which pools are open in Austin?

Here are their hours and what to know before going

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re wondering about where to take a dive as temperatures rise and summer weather approaches, here’s a list of pools open in Austin.

No reservations are required, however Austin Parks and Recreation says capacity will be limited. Those attending are asked to limit their time at the pool to two hours.

KXAN will update this list as pools reopen and hours change.

Springwoods Pool is located at 13320 Lyndhurst St. in north Austin, which is near the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and State Highway 45.

As of April 11, it is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for lap swims. It’s closed on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

There is no charge for this pool and the Aquatics Division is not processing season passes.

Bartholomew Pool is in east Austin, located at 1800 E. 51st St. in Mueller.

It’s open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lap swims and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for recreational swims. On Sunday, it’s open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for recreational swims.

Bartholomew Pool is closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

As a result of the winter storm, repairs continue at Bartholomew Pool. The restrooms do not have running water, so porta potties are on site.

One of Austin’s crown jewel’s, Barton Springs Pool, is located at 2131 William Barton Dr. in South Austin.

It is open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. for swimming at your own risk. On Tuesdays, Fridays Saturdays and Sundays they have guarded swimming from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. swimming at your own risk.

Please note the following is prohibited:

Coolers, ice chests and thermal bags

Food

Pets

Smoking

Glass

Alcohol

Frisbees, footballs, soccer balls or other hard balls

Drinks are permitted but must be in a plastic re-sealable container with a twist-top lid

Group visits are not being accommodated.

Also in south Austin is Big Stacy Pool, located at 700 E. Live Oak St. in Travis Heights.

Big Stacy is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lap swims and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for recreational swims on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. On Sundays, it is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for recreational swims. It’s closed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Deep Eddy Pool is located at 401 Deep Eddy Ave.

The pool is closing on April 11 for annual maintenance and spring cleaning from April 11 to May 2.

While it’s closed, crews will repaint, clean and repair the pool. The winter storm forced a longer closure than previous annual ones because of cracks in the pool shell and other repairs needed to be made.

It will reopen Monday, May 3.