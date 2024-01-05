Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News Today’s morning headlines for Jan. 5, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 800 fireworks complaints were made to Austin 311 over the New Year’s holiday.

Between Dec. 29, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, Austin 311 received a total of 841 firework-related service requests.

A breakdown by zip code shows which parts of Austin submitted the most complaints. The three zip codes with the most complaints were all in north and northeast Austin: 89 complaints in 78758, 63 complaints in 78753 and 58 complaints in 78754.

More than 50 complaints were received from both 78748 and 78744 in south Austin.

At least one complaint was received from a total of 38 zip codes across the city over the holiday period.

Austin 311 received fewer complaints over the New Year’s holiday than the Independence Day holiday period in 2023. Between July 2 and 5, the city received 929 fireworks complaints, 699 of which were on the Fourth of July itself.