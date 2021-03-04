Which fitness gyms in Texas will require masks — and which won’t

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will end its statewide executive order on March 10 that mandates people wear face masks. It means it will soon be up to each individual business whether to allow masks or not. Unlike shopping or visiting a retail store, going to gyms to work out presents different challenges for people wearing masks.

Some gyms already plan to get rid of the mask requirement as soon as they can, our Jala Washington found.

We started our list with the larger national fitness gyms with multiple locations. But if you have information about your gym and they aren’t listed below, please email us at reportit@kxan.com.

Gyms that will keep masks mandatory

Austin Bouldering Project

Austin Bouldering Project plans to keep its mask mandate in place saying, “We are ecstatic that vaccines exist and are being rolled out. But we’re not out of the woods yet. So although Governor Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate in Texas, we believe it is our responsibility to create the safest possible environment and experience at ABP, and we will maintain our policy that masks are strictly required at all times in our spaces.”

Castle Hill Fitness

Castle Hill Fitness says it still plans to require that customers wear masks even after the mask mandate ends.

Crux Climbing Center

Crux Climbing Center said on Facebook that it plans to keep its mask policy in place: “Even with the recent statewide mandate lifted we will still require masks at all times in our facilities until we, as a company, feel it is safe.”

Hyde Park Gym

A representative at Hyde Park Gym said they still plan to require masks on Wednesday when the mask mandate ends.

YMCA of Austin

The YMCA says it will continue to enforce a mandatory mask policy. It said in a Facebook post it will continue to “follow recommendations from CDC and local public health authorities.” Occupancy at branches is currently at 25% capacity. These policies apply to all YMCA of Austin facilities in Travis and Hays counties.

Gyms that will make masks optional for customers

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym emailed all of its customers Thursday saying that it plans to return to 100% occupancy on Wednesday and will not make anyone wear masks. It still strongly encourages people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The only notable exception will be at one Gold’s Gym in San Antonio located at the San Antonio Medical Center.

Gold’s Gym will also reopen basketball courts, racquetball courts, some saunas, and some hot tubs.

All Kid’s Clubs and most pools will remain closed.

Gyms that have not yet announced plans for March 10

Equinox

Equinox says management is still discussing and it has not yet decided how to proceed.

LA Fitness

LA Fitness says corporate has not yet decided how to proceed.

Life Time Fitness

Life Time Fitness has made no announcement and did not answer their phone Thursday.

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness has not yet announced its plans for masks or occupancy. Multiple Orangetheory locations in Austin posted similar messages.

They say that their top priority is safety, and there are many things to consider. They have not yet made a decision on new procedures.

Planet Fitness

There is currently no statewide plan from Planet Fitness. Most of the locations currently require masks, but a representative for Planet Fitness said to keep checking the website to see if that changes. It could change and be specific to each gym location.

24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness says it has not yet decided how to proceed.