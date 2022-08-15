AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pride returns Aug. 20 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the festivities will include a parade through downtown Austin, beginning at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m. and traveling along Congress Avenue before ending at the bridge.

Here’s what you need to know about downtown road closures this weekend, as well as ways to get to Austin Pride.

Which roads will be closed for Austin Pride?

The Austin Transportation Department approved Austin Pride’s parade route, which included both full and partial closures for downtown roadways. Portions of San Jacinto Boulevard, Congress Avenue (including the bridge), 11th Street, 4th Street and Cesar Chavez Street will be fully closed, while sections of nearly 20 downtown streets will be open to local traffic only.

How do I get to Austin Pride?

Alongside downtown road closures, parking will be limited near the festival — beginning at 11 a.m. and located at Fiesta Gardens — as well as neighboring the parade route.

ATD recommended the following methods for commuting to the festivities:

Access downtown via the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail

Rent a MetroBike

Plan your bus route using CapMetro’s trip planner

Austin Pride will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 20. The festival will be held at Fiesta Gardens, located at 2101 Jesse Segovia St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Discount tickets are available through Tuesday, and day-of tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 7 to 17 and free entry for children ages 6 and under.

The parade, beginning at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.