AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Pecan Street Festival returns to downtown Austin this weekend, with more than 300 craft artisans expected to set up shop along Sixth Street Saturday and Sunday.

The free festival will feature craft vendors, food concessions and a kids-friendly area. It’ll run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday along Sixth Street, with vendors set up between Brazos Street and Interstate 35.

Here are some of the road closures to be mindful of if you’re driving near downtown this weekend.

Full road closures are planned along Sixth Street between I-35 and Congress Avenue, according to the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department. Additional full road closures are in effect Saturday and Sunday along the following streets:

Brazos Street: Closed between Fifth and Seventh streets

San Jacinto Boulevard: Closed between Fifth and Seventh streets

Trinity Street: Closed between Fifth and Seventh streets

Neches Street: Closed between Fifth and Seventh streets

Red River Street: Closed between Fifth and Seventh streets

More details on the festival can be found online.