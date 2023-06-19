AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin announced Thursday several administrative offices and public facilities will close in observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

Austin Parks and Recreation

City of Austin Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, Museums and Cultural Centers will be closed on Monday. City parks, playgrounds, tennis centers, and golf courses will be open for their regularly scheduled hours on Monday.

Austin Resource Recovery

Austin Resource Recovery administrative offices will be closed on Monday. Curbside services will not be affected by the Juneteenth holiday and the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center will be open by appointment only. View your collection schedule here.

Austin Utilities

Utility Customer Service Centers (walk-in branches) and Utility Contact Center (call center) will be closed on Monday. Utility bill payments can be made here. Other ways to pay can be found here.

Austin Public Health

Austin Public Health testing and vaccine sites will be closed Monday and will resume on Tuesday.

Austin Public Library

All Austin Public Library locations will be closed Monday. Library resources that are available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website.

Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center will be closed Monday but will reopen on Tuesday.

Downtown Austin Community Court

The Downtown Austin Community Court’s Violet KeepSafe Storage Program (VKS), Homeless Services, Court Services, and Community Services will be closed on Monday. All services will resume at their regular times on Tuesday: VKS at 7 a.m., Community Services at 7:30 a.m., and Homeless Services & Court Services at 8 a.m.