CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As icy road conditions and power outages hit Central Texas, H-E-B has confirmed some Austin-area locations are closed or operating on different hours Wednesday.

The following locations are operating on different schedules. Any story not listed here is open during its normal hours, as of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Hill Country stores

Boerne: Closing at 9 p.m. Wednesday and reopening at 8 a.m. Thursday

Fredericksburg: Closing at 9 p.m. Wednesday and reopening at 8 a.m. Thursday

Kerrville: All stores will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday

Bulverde H-E-B

The Bulverde H-E-B is currently closed due to power outages. An estimated reopening time isn’t available.

Central Texas stores

Austin 03 (41st Street/Red River Street): Closed until further notice due to power outage

Austin 13 (U.S. Hwy. 183 and Hwy. 290): Closed until further notice due to power outage

Austin 26 (Parmer Lane and RM 1431): Closed until further notice due to power outage

Austin 01 (7th and Pleasant Valley): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Austin 02 (I-35 and William Cannon): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A4 (Far West): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A5 (Spicewood Springs): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A9 (Burnet Road): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A10 (Oak Hill): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A16 (Lakeline): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A21 (Bee Cave): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A24 (Four Points): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A28 (Slaughter and Escarpment): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A29 (Westlake Hills): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

A32 (Lake Austin): Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Bastrop Plus!: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Buda: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

La Grange: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Dripping Springs: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Lockhart: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

San Marcos: All stores opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Burnet: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Luling: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Pflugerville: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Round Rock: All stores opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Georgetown: All stores opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Wimberley: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Austin 06 (Parmer and MoPac Expressway): Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Austin 07 (Wells Branch Parkway): Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Austin 14 (U.S. Hwy. 183 and Whitestone Blvd.): Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Austin 23 (Brodie Lane): Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Austin 25 (Tech Ridge): Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Elgin: Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Hutto Plus!: Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Kingsland: Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Lampasas: Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Leander: All stores opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Marble Falls: Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Taylor: Opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Central Market stores

All locations not listed below opened at their normal hours Wednesday.

Central Market Austin North Lamar: Opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Central Market Westgate: Closed until further notice due to power outage

Curbside and home delivery services may also be limited in certain areas due to road conditions.

More information on H-E-B hours is available online.