Which breweries around Austin are open and which have inside seating

A group drinks craft beers at 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op in a picture posted on July 6, 2020. (Courtesy: 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op Facebook)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As this summer’s heat wave continues to move up the record books, many people in Austin are looking to cool off with a beer but stay socially distant and safe while doing so. In recent weeks, relaxed rules from the TABC have allowed many breweries to reopen.

Here’s a look at how they’re doing so, whether they are offering indoor or outdoor seating and if you need a reservation. This list is not yet comprehensive, but it came about as I myself struggled to find a centralized location for this information.

I have looked at each of these brewery’s websites and social media pages and called many of them. If you see an Austin-area brewery that’s missing from the list or has outdated information, please email reportit@kxan.com.

North Austin

Adelbert’s Brewery

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – N/A

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

adelbertsbeer.com

Austin Beerworks

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

austinbeerworks.com

Black Star Co-Op

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

blackstar.coop

The Brewtorium demonstrates social distancing between picnic tables at its indoor seating in North Austin. (Courtesy: The Brewtorium Facebook)

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

thebrewtorium.com

Celis Brewery

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed (but nearby picnic tables)

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – No

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

celisbeers.com

Circle Brewing

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – No

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

circlebrewing.com

Draught House Pub & Brewery

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

draughthouse.com

Hopsquad Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

hopsquad.com

North by Northwest Restaurant & Brewery

Went out of business during COVID-19 shutdown, per Instagram post

4th Tap Brewing Co-Op

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

4thtap.coop

Central Austin

Central District Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – N/A

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

centraldistrictbrewing.com

Hold Out Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – Reservation needed (OpenTable)

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

holdoutbrewing.com

Oskar Blues Brewery

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – N/A

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

oskarblues.com

Pint House Pizza

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – N/A

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

pinthousepizza.com

East Austin

Batch Brewhouse

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

batchatx.com

Blue Owl Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – N/A

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – No

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

blueowlbrewing.com

The Brewer’s Table

Went out of business during COVID-19 shutdown, per owner’s interview with Eater Austin.

Central Machine Works Beer Hall

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – Reservation needed (OpenTable)

Food – No

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

cmwbrewery.com

Friends and Allies Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – N/A

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

friendsandallies.beer

Hi Sign Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – No

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

hisignbrewing.com

Hops & Grain Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – No

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

hopsandgrain.com

Lazarus Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

lazarusbrewing.com

Live Oak Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

liveoakbrewing.com

Oddwood Ales

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

oddwoodales.com

Southern Heights Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open starting Aug. 22

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – No

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

southernheightsbrewing.com

Zilker Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info

zilkerbeer.com

South Austin

Austin Beer Garden and Brewery

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – Reservation needed (OpenTable)

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

theabgb.com

Independence Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – No

Seating – N/A

Food – N/A

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

independencebrewing.com

Nomadic Beerworks

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

nomadicbeerworks.com

Orf Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – N/A

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

orfbrewing.com

Skull Mechanix Brewing

Went out of business during COVID-19 shutdown, per Instagram post

St. Elmo Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

stelmobrewing.com

Two Wheel Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Closed

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – N/A

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

twowheelbrewing.com

(512) Brewing Company

Inside Seating – N/A

Outdoor Seating – N/A

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – N/A

Food – N/A

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

512brewing.com

Just Outside Austin

Jester King Brewery

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – Reservation Needed (Tock)

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

jesterkingbrewery.com

Oasis Texas Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

otxbc.com

Twisted X Brewing Company

Inside Seating – Open

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – First-come, first-serve

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

twistedxbrewing.com

Vista Brewing

Inside Seating – Closed

Outdoor Seating – Open

Beer to Go – Yes

Seating – Reservation needed (OpenTable)

Food – Yes

Link to brewery’s relevant COVID-19 info – None

vistabrewingtx.com