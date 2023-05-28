Athletes compete in the 2021 CapTex Triathlon on Memorial Day in Austin (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton CapTex Tri race is slated to run Memorial Day in downtown Austin, with the triathlon beginning with a swim in Lady Bird Lake before participants cruise on their bikes through downtown and finish with a run at Butler Park.

As a result, several roads near downtown will be closed for the event. Here’s a look at road closures planned on Monday.

Congress Avenue: Closed from Cesar Chavez to 11th streets from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Street: Closed from Congress Avenue to MoPac Expressway from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

S.F. Austin Boulevard: Closed from Cesar Chavez to Atlanta streets from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Atlanta Street: Closed from S.F. Austin to Lake Austin boulevards from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South First Street: Closed from Barton Springs Road to Cesar Chavez Street from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Drive: Closed from Barton Springs Road to Lamar Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lee Barton Drive: Closed from Barton Springs Road to Riverside Drive from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those looking to travel north to south are advised to use MoPac Expressway, Lamar Boulevard and I-35 for their trips. Both 15th Street and Ben White Boulevard can be used for eastbound and westbound travel.

Drivers are advised to not cross closed roads and to watch for pedestrian and cycling traffic while out.

More information on the CapTex Tri — including registration and course details, distance options and parking resources — is available online.