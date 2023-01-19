AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of runners will take to the streets Sunday in the 3M Half Marathon, an annual 13.1-mile downhill race that begins in north Austin and finishes downtown near the Texas Capitol. Here’s a look at traffic closures and delays to expect during the race.

Traffic interruptions

Throughout the race, I-35 and MoPac Expressway will remain fully accessible, while the Lamar Boulevard and Guadalupe Street corridors will be mainly accessible except for one race crossing at 45th Street.

Anyone looking to travel east to west on Sunday can take Research Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 183. 24th Street and Cesar Chavez Street without issue. Koenig Lane, Anderson Lane and 38th Street will still be accessible, with the race crossing those roadways only once.

Here’s a look at full and partial closures planned throughout Austin on Sunday.

Parking, transportation options for runners and spectators

Parking for runners near the start area is available via the parking garage near Tudor Boulevard and MoPac Expressway (9509 Stonelake Blvd.). The Dave & Buster’s (9333 Research Blvd.) and Sam’s Club (9700 N. Capital of Texas Hwy.) parking lots are also recommended.

Anyone looking to park near the finish line can use state parking garages.

Following the race, the 3M Half Marathon will offer shuttle bus transportation back to the start line. Shuttle pickup will be along San Jacinto Boulevard between 12th and 11th streets.

More information on the race is available online.