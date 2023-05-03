Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 3, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Downtown Austin will be bustling this weekend in celebration of the city’s 48th Pecan Street Festival. The free, annual spring event runs on Saturday and Sunday and will feature vendors, arts and crafts and live music along Sixth Street.

Here’s what to know about road closures in the area if you’re planning on heading to the festival or traveling near downtown this weekend.

Which roads will be closed or have limited access?

6th Street: Fully closed from Brazos Street to I-35 Access Road; closure runs from 3 a.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday

6th Street: Local access only from Congress Avenue to Brazos Street

Brazos Street: Local access only from East 5th Street to East 7th Street

San Jacinto Boulevard: Local access only from East 5th Street to East 7th Street

Trinity Street: Local access only from East 5th Street to East 7th Street

Neches Street: Local access only from East 5th Street to East 7th Street

Red River Street: Local access only from East 5th Street to East 7th Street

Sabine Street: Local access only from East 5th Street to East 7th Street

I-35 Southbound Access Road: Right lane closed from East 8th Street to East 6th Street from 3 a.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday

Those attending Pecan Street Festival looking to avoid driving can utilize CapMetro’s Trip Planner, rent a MetroBike or scooter downtown, walk or take a rideshare service to the festival. For drivers, here’s a list of available parking garages and surface lots downtown.