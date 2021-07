Where you can get vaccinated for COVID-19 — without an appointment — in the Austin area this week

A student of a graduating class is vaccinated at the vaccination center at Messe Munich, Germany, Monday, July 12, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Central Texas counties are teaming up to bring a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics to the Austin area this week from Tuesday through Thursday.

The clinics are run by the Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative, which includes Bastrop, Hays, Caldwell and Travis Counties. Austin Public Health is also helping to coordinate.

No appointments are required for these popup clinics. Different clinics will be providing different vaccines. Health leaders are reminding everyone that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12-17, and a parent or guardian of a child must give consent and be present at the time of the vaccination.

Tuesday, July 20

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH): 835 West Rundberg Lane, 2 – 6 p.m., Moderna (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH): 5803 Nuckols Crossing Road, 2 – 8 p.m., Moderna (18 and up)

Northeast Early College High School (APH): 7104 Berkman Drive, 3 – 7 p.m., Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Goodrich Place HACA (APH): 2126 Goodrich Avenue, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 8807 Cameron Road, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 6506 Decker Lane, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 9111 FM 812, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 6759 FM 535 in Cedar Creek, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH): 7201 Colony Loop Drive, 6 – 8 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

Virginia Brown Recreation Center (APH): 7500 Blessing Avenue, 6 – 8 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

Webb Middle School (APH): 601 East St. Johns Ave, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Wednesday, July 21

Del Valle Middle School (APH): 5500 Ross Road in Del Valle, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Terrazas Library (APH): 1105 E. Cesar Chavez Street, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Moderna (18 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Dailey Middle School (APH): 14000 Westall Street, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH): 835 West Rundberg Lane, 2 – 6 p.m., Moderna (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH): 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 2 – 8 p.m., Moderna (18 and up)

Booker T. Washington Terrace (APH): 905 Bedford Street, 4 – 6:30 p.m., Moderna (18 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Lake Travis Crisis Ministries (Travis County): 107 Ranch Road 620 in Lakeway, 4:30 – 7 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Langford Elementary School (Travis County): 2206 Blue Meadow Drive, 5 – 8 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County): 9616 N. Lamar Boulevard, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County): 2237B East Riverside Drive, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado – Research (Travis County): 8752 Research Boulevard, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado – Berkman (Travis County): 6800 Berkman Drive, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

Thursday, July 22

Georgian Manor Apartments (APH): 110 Bolles Circle, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH): 835 West Rundberg Lane, 2 – 6 p.m., Moderna (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH): 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 2 – 8 p.m., Moderna (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 8807 Cameron Road, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 6506 Decker Lane, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 9111 FM 812, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County): 6759 FM 535 in Cedar Creek, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up), J&J (18 and up)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH): 7201 Colony Loop Drive, 6 – 8 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)

Virginia Brown Recreation Center (APH): 7500 Blessing Avenue, 6 – 8 p.m., Pfizer (12 and up)