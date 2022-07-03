AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the Fourth of July holiday weekend in full swing and temperatures climbing back into triple-digit figures, many Texans will seek refuge near bodies of waters or pools. If you’re making your way out to Austin’s waterways this weekend, here’s a look at where you can rent yourself a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddle board to soak up the summer sun.

Austin Kayak Tours

Austin Kayak Tours offers both tours and individual paddle board and kayak rentals and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to its Facebook page.

Rentals available

Single paddle board, single kayak rental: $15 per hour

Tandem kayak rental: $25 per hour

Two-person paddle board rental: $30 per hour

Eight-person paddle board rental: $120 per hour

Single paddle board, single kayak rental: $45 daily fee

Tandem kayak: $65 daily fee

Two-person paddle board: $75 daily fee

Eight-person paddle board: $320 daily fee

Guided tours and group reservations

Available kayak tours include an annual Fourth of July fireworks tour, a Congress Avenue bat bridge tour, an Austin skyline tour, a 30-minute paddle board lesson and 1.5 hour practice session, a sunset tour, a full moon tour, a Halloween-themed bat tour as well as corporate event hostings.

What to bring and where to park

Customers must bring a photo I.D. and a credit card, and must also sign a waiver in person or fill it out online. They are advised to bring a small towel and water for their tours or rental time. Comfortable clothing, a swimsuit, waterproof shoes, sunglasses, sunscreen and hats are all recommended.

Customers are asked to meet behind Cidercade Austin at 600 E. Riverside Drive for kayak tours. Parking is available in limited available behind 512 E. Riverside Drive, in spots designated with “Austin Paddle Shack Parking” signs.

Austin Paddle Shack

Austin Paddle Shack offers kayak and paddle board rentals along with specialty tours along Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin.

Rentals available

Guided tours and group reservations

What to bring and where to park

Customers must bring a valid photo I.D., a credit card and a signed waiver. Minors under age 18 must have a guardian’s signature on their waiver.

Customers are also encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, a change of clothes or a swimsuit. Waterproof phone cases are available for purchase or renting.

Tours and rentals are located behind 600 E. Riverside Drive. Parking is available in limited available behind 512 E. Riverside Drive, in spots designated with “Austin Paddle Shack Parking” signs.

Austin Pedal Kayaks

Austin Pedal Kayaks operates off Lake Travis from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and offers pedal kayak, single kayak, double kayak, pedal cruiser and paddle board rentals. Paddle board yoga and sunset paddles are also available for reservations.

Rentals available

Pedal kayak rental: $30 per hour

Single kayak rental: $15 per hour

Double kayak rental: $20 per hour

Pedal cruiser rental: $70 per hour

Paddle board rental: $20 per hour

Paddle board yoga is held each morning from 8-9 a.m. while sunset paddles are offered every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30-9 p.m.

What to bring and where to park

Austin Pedal Kayaks is located at 1499 Graveyard Point Road, Lakeway and has parking available on site. A valid photo I.D., a matching credit or debit card and waiver completed in person or online are required for customers. Sunscreen, water, waterproof shoes, a towel and sunglasses are also recommended.

Austin Rowing Club

Based out of the Waller Creek Boathouse at 74 Trinity St. in downtown Austin, the Austin Rowing Club offers kayak and stand up paddle board rentals, group reservations and guided tours along Lady Bird Lake. ARC is open seven days a week from 8 a.m, to 8:30 p.m., with the latest boats launching one hour before closing.

Rentals available

Single kayak rental: $15 per hour, with $10 for an extra hour; $35 fee for half-day rental

Double kayak rental: $20 per hour, with $10 for an extra hour; $45 fee for half-day rental Longer double rentals are also available for a $25 per hour fee

Triple kayak rental: $25 per hour, with $15 for an extra hour; no half-day rentals offered Triple kayak rentals can accommodate one adult and two children

Stand up paddle board rental: $25 per hour, with $15 for an extra hour; $60 fee for half-day rental

Guided tours and group reservations

ARC operates guided tours at $45 a person and are open to customers of all ages and paddling experiences. Tours include a complimentary water, paddles, a life vest and the kayak. Tour options include the annual Fourth of July fireworks show paddle, a guided tour from downtown to Barton Springs, a guided sunset bat tour (from April through September) and an Austin skyline tour.

As for group reservations, these are designed to accommodates groups with 10 or more people for birthdays, team bondings, bachelorette parties and other occasions.

What to bring and where to park

Each adult must bring one driver’s license or passport for rentals. Rentals are purchased with credit cards only. Waivers can be filled out at the dock or online.

There is no parking available at ARC, but nearby parking options include:

Metered parking along downtown streets

Mexican American Cultural Center: 600 River St., Austin

Austin Convention Center Parking Garage: 201 E. 2nd St., Austin; entrances on Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard

EpicSUP

EpicSUP operates off the Austin Hike and Bike Trail in the South Shore District and offers single kayak, double kayak and paddle board rentals. EpicSUP is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rentals available

Paddle board rental: $14 per hour or $34 daily fee (weekdays); $19 per hour or $39 daily fee (weekends)

Single kayak rental: $10 per hour or $24 daily fee (weekdays); $14 per hour or $29 daily fee (weekends)

Double kayak rental: $10 per hour or $24 daily fee per person (weekdays); $14 per hour or $29 daily fee per person (weekends)

Guided tours and group reservations

Guided tours include a Congress Avenue bat bridge paddle and a monthly full moon paddle. A specialty Fourth of July fireworks reservation is available for customers.

What to bring and where to park

Customers must bring a valid, government-issued photo I.D. or driver’s license, a matching credit card or cash as well as a signed waiver completed online or at the dock. EpicSUP is located at 2200 South Lakeshore Boulevard and offers free parking in its lot, with street parking available nearby.

Greenbelt Outdoors

Greenbelt Outdoors rents inflatable paddle boards, kayaks and packrafts at its south Austin store, located at 2709 South Lamar Blvd., Ste. P1.

Rentals available

Inflatable paddle board rental: $35 per 2 hours; $45 per 4 hours; $65 per 24 hours; $146 per 2 days; $208 per 3 days; $335 per 5 days; $432 per 7 days

Inflatable single kayak, packraft rentals: $30 per 2 hours; $40 per 4 hours; $60 per 24 hours; $131 per 2 days; $187 per 3 days; $300 per 5 days; $387 per 7 days

Inflatable double kayak, packraft rentals: $40 per 2 hours; $50 per 4 hours; $75 per 24 hours; $164 per 2 days; $234 per 3 days; $375 per 5 days; $483 per 7 days

Guided tours and group reservations

Greenbelt Outdoors offers pontoon and ski boat rentals on Lake Austin, with its main pickup location at the Walsh Boat Landing. It also offers self-guided Barton Creek packraft tours.

Live Love Paddle

Live Love Paddle operates Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Special hours will be in place for the Fourth of July, with rentals offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Rentals available

Single kayak rental: $15 per hour

Tandem kayak rental: $20 per hour

Paddle Board rental: $20 per hour

Canoe rental: $25 per hour

Guided tours

Live Love Paddle offers a Congress Avenue bat bridge tour along with a daytime tour of downtown Austin. Custom tours are available depending on the party size, according to Live Love Paddle’s FAQ page.

What to bring and where to park

Reservations are required for tours while rentals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Waivers must be filled out by all customers, and credit cards are accepted for payment. Customers are advised to bring sunglasses and sunscreen and to wear waterproof or water friendly clothing and shoes.

Lone Star Kayak Tours

Lone Star Kayak Tours offers paddle board and kayak rentals along with guided tours through the downtown Austin area. It operates Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

Rentals available

Single paddle board, single kayak rental: $15 per hour

Tandem kayak rental: $25 per hour

Two-person paddle board rental: $30 per hour

Eight-person paddle board rental: $120 per hour

Single paddle board, single kayak rental: $45 daily fee

Tandem kayak: $65 daily fee

Two-person paddle board: $75 daily fee

Eight-person paddle board: $320 daily fee

Guided tours and group reservations

Tour options included an annual Fourth of July tour, a Congress Avenue bat bridge tour, a city skyline tour, a seasonal sunset skyline tour and a full moon tour. Corporate event options are also available.

What to bring and where to park

Rowing Dock ATX

Rowing Dock ATX, located at 2418 Stratford Drive in Austin, offers kayak, canoe, paddle board and peddle kayak rentals. Rowing Dock is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last boats going out at 7:45 p.m. each evening.

Rentals available

Single kayak rental: $15 per hour or $35 daily fee

Double kayak rental: $20 per hour or $45 daily fee

Canoe rental: $25 per hour or $55 daily fee

Stand up paddle board rental: $25 per hour or $55 daily fee

Peddle kayak rental: $25 per hour

Guided tours and group reservations

Rowing Dock offers weekly guided tours for 2.5-to-3-hour tours of Austin, at a rate of $45 to $50 per person. Tour options include a guided bat tour running from June to September, a Barton Springs tour and a trip around Red Bud Isle.

Group reservations are available for 10 or more people at an hourly rate of $22 per person. Available group reservations include one-hour and two-hour time slots.

What to bring and where to park

Parking is available on-site in a private lot. All customers must bring a government-issued photo I.D., like a driver’s license, along with a matching credit card and a rental waiver filled out online or at the dock.

Dry and splash bags are available for rent, with cubbies on site for customers to store shoes, towels or other items not needed while on the lack. Sunscreen packets, water and Gatorade are available for sale at the dock.

Texas Rowing Center

The Texas Rowing Centers offers paddle board, kayak and canoe rentals along with rowing lessons at its downtown Austin location, along the north shore of Lady Bird Lake across from Austin High School. TRC is open daily from 6 a.m. until dusk.

Rentals available

Single kayak rental: $15 per hour, $35 daily fee

Double kayak rental: $20 per hour, $45 daily fee

Triple kayak rental: $25 per hour, $55 daily fee

Canoe rental: $25 per hour, $55 daily fee

Paddle board rental: $25 per hour, $55 daily fee

Guided tours and group reservations

TRC offers guided tours to help teach fundamental kayaking instructions, generally held on Sundays from noon until 2 p.m. TRC also runs team-building outings and can accommodate birthday parties, reunions and other special events. Special Fourth of July reservations are also available online.

What to bring and where to park

Customers can pay with cash, checks or credit cards and must leave some form of personal items as a deposit while out on the water (such as car keys, a wallet, photo I.D., etc.). Metered street parking is available on Stephen F. Austin Drive, with free parking on the weekends and holidays.

Zilker Park Boat Rentals

Zilker Park Boat Rentals offers canoe, kayak and paddle board rentals seven days a week. Weather permitting, hours run from 9 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m., when dusk settles.

Rentals available

Canoe, kayak, paddle board rentals: $21 per hour, $57 daily fee

What to bring and where to park

Customers must bring a photo I.D. and a credit card for rental services. Reservations are not accepted.

Zilker Park Boat Rentals is located at 2101 Andrew Zilker Road. A parking lot and nearby street parking are available.