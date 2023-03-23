AUSTIN (KXAN) — After KXAN did a callout on social media asking where the best tamales were in Austin, there were a few places in and around the area everyone preferred.

While not one person said a single place in Austin stood out, the consistency remained in where Austinites said the best places for tamales reign, even if they are not directly in Austin.

Tamale House

Tamale House has always been a neighborhood spot since 1958, the Tamale House website said. The business served the downtown Austin community.

Tamale House East opened in 2012, according to the Tamale House website. The first time the business opened, it served its very first customers during South by Southwest.

“True to form, we remain a neighborhood spot. And while the neighborhood has changed, we remain steadfast in cooking the old-fashioned way, making everything fresh and from scratch,” the website said.

Texas-sized tamale menu:

Pork tamale

Chicken tamale

Bean, cheese and jalapeno tamale

To view the menu in full, go here.

Delicious Tamales

Delicious Tamales is most known for its location at 1931 Oltorf St.

Delicious Inc. was formed in 1985 and is 100% woman and Hispanic-owned, according to the Delicious Tamales website.

Not only does Delicious Tamales have multiple locations in Austin and San Antonio, it stays involved in supporting military heroes and stay involved in the community, the website said.

An additional location in Austin just opened March 18 and is located at 1700 W. Parmer Ln. You can also find Delicious Tamales in San Antonio at 1330 Culebra Road and 9055 Marbach Road.

The restaurant serves the following tamales:

regular pork

regular chicken

jalapeno bean tamales

Tamale Addiction

Tamale Addiction is located at 114 E. Parsons St. in Manor and is known for making its tamales with organic ingredients.

The Manor business does pick up orders, catering events, has a food truck and also has its brand of tamales available at specialty food stores around Austin, according to the Tamale Addiction website.

Meat tamales

Pork with tomatillo sauce

Chicken with mole sauce

Pork al pastor

Vegetarian tamales

Beans and goat cheese

Poblano and muenster

Spring and feta cheese

Xochitl and queso fresco

Vegan tamales

Spinach

Mushrooms

Nopalitos cactus

Banana leaf tamales

Chiapaneco

Beef tinga

Costeno

Dessert tamales

Raisins

Pineapple

Mexican brownie

Exotic guava

H-E-B

While H-E-B provides various brands of tamales, it is also known for its Mi Tienda brand of tamales.

If you walk inside any H-E-B, you might even be able to snag some hot and ready to go. If not, frozen dozens can be purchased.

According to the H-E-B website under flavorful tamales, you can purchase the following flavors of Mi Tienda tamales: