Where to get a free hot meal Friday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Need a hot meal amid power and water outages?

Several places around the city are offering meals Friday to those affected by power outages and frigid temperatures.

Cotton Holdings, a Houston-based disaster recovery company, will pass out meals at three locations in Austin between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. They’ll be at:

Chi’Lantro, 11005 Burnet Rd. from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. They’ll have 400 meals.

Old Thousand North, 4805 Burnet Rd. from 2-9 p.m. and 100 meals will be available.

Old Thousand East, 1000 E. 11th St. from 2-9 p.m. and 100 meals will be available.

The Austin Winter Storm Relief GoFundMe account is collecting donations to help get meals to people for free. Here are all the places around town that will be offering free meals the relief group has organized:

Buenos Aries Cafe, 1201 E. 6th St. Begins at 11 a.m., 200 free meals

Taco Deli (two locations), 7301 Burnet Rd. and 12001 Burnet Rd. Begins at 12 p.m., 1,000 tacos among two locations

La Pera (pick up at East Austin Culinary Studio), 2100 Robert Browning St. Begins at 3 p.m., 200 tacos meals

Schlotzsky’s Northcross, 2545 W. Anderson Ln. Begins at 11 a.m., 300 sandwiches.

Twin Lion, 4815 W. Braker Ln. Suite 510. Begins at 12 p.m., 200 meals

Thai Fresh, 909 W. Mary St., Begins at 11 a.m., 50 meals

China Harbor, 801 E. William Cannon Dr. Begins at 1 p.m., 300 meals

Phonatic (two locations), 2525 W. Anderson Ln. Suite 280 in Austin and 200 University Blvd. #530 in Round Rock. Begins at 2 p.m., 400 meals split between the locations. Mention Koko when you go there.

On Saturday, the Central Texas Food Bank will hold a mass food distribution event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Del Valle High School. Originally it was scheduled to be from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Food bank officials say while these distributions are typically drive-thru, they won’t turn anyone away who needs food. There will be a designated walk-up area. All of the Friday mobile food pantry distributions are canceled.