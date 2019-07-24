Breaking News
Where to find National Tequila Day specials in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — July 24 is National Tequila Day in the U.S. and even though Austin has a wealth of Mexican restaurants to find tequila every day of the year, here are a few spots with special events happening today.

  • Chuy’s — All locations. Specials include $1 floaters (add an extra pour of any tequila to any margarita) and $1 off Chuy’s Frozen Patrón Pineapple Rita
  • Native Hostel — 807 E. Fourth St. All-day specials: $6 Native Margarita and frozen grapefruit margarita, $5 Milagro Blanco and $30 margarita pitchers
  • Güero’s Taco Bar — The restaurant will feature The Vida Rita (a collaboration with Dulce Vida Tequila) all night, in addition to live performances and giveaways.
  • La Mancha Tex-Mex Tavern — $6 Casamigos margaritas from 3-6 p.m., in addition to other regular specials
  • Trudy’s Tex-Mex — $2 house margaritas and $7 house Mexican martinis all day

Cheers! And drink responsibly, Austin!

