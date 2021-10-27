Where to find ‘Instagrammable’ murals in Austin for your next photo op

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music and art are things that make Austin the city it is today. Murals as colorful as the people who live here can be seen covering the walls of numerous local businesses.

There are so many beautiful artworks in Austin, but here, we’ve featured 10 of the most “Instagrammable” murals Austin has to offer. Don’t miss out on your next photo op!

“I love you so much” mural at Jo’s Coffee

The mural on South Congress is undoubtedly one of Austin’s most-photographed spots. It was created in 2010 by musician Amy Cook, who spray painted the words for her partner, Liz Lambert, who co-owns the coffee shop, according to Austinot.

In March 2017, the iconic mural was vandalized after an expletive was written on it, and in September 2020, the mural was temporarily revamped into a voting reminder ahead of the November presidential election that year.

“I love you so much” mural in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the mural: 1300 South Congress Avenue

Tau Ceti, Austin’s tallest public art piece

This mural exists on a parking garage and spans 10 stories. It was unveiled in March 2019, making it the tallest public art installation in the city. Its rainbow color gradient is meant to refract sunlight off nearby buildings, giving viewers different colorful experiences throughout the day.

The mural was named after a star in the Cetus constellation. The star’s infrared spectrum is similar to our solar system’s star.

Josef Kristofoletti is the artist behind the art piece, and it took him about five weeks to finish it.

Tau Ceti in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the mural: East 2nd and Brazos Streets

“Hi, How Are You”

This mural became a movement focused on raising awareness for mental health in the city of Austin.

The friendly frog named “Jeremiah the Innocent” was originally painted by musician and artist Daniel Johnston, who struggled with mental health himself. He died in September 2019 of natural causes.

On Jan. 22, 2018, Austin commemorated its first “Hi, How Are You” Day, which encouraged people to check in on their loved ones, neighbors and coworkers. This snowballed into the creation of the Hi, How Are You Project, which aims to remove stigmas about mental health and help people feel comfortable to open up and talk about it.

“Hi, How Are You” mural in central Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the mural: 408 West 21st Street

Willie for President

This mural exists on the south side of STAG Austin, a men’s clothing store. Illustrator Jacqui Oakley, designer Erick Montes and painter Joe Swec worked together to pull it off, according to STAG’s website.

You can view photos of the mural in progress on the store’s website.

“Willie for President” mural in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the mural: 1423 South Congress Avenue

Be Well Murals

A massive mural compilation covering an impressive 10,000 square feet of concrete wall on the Lamar Boulevard underpass near 5th Street came to be during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community outreach organization Raasin in the Sun wanted to share a positive, uplifting message to remind others to take care of their physical and mental health during this tough time, according to the group’s website.

In October 2020, the group put out a citywide call for artists to create the murals, and a few weeks later, six artists were selected to carry out the project: Uloang, Niz G, Kimie Flores, Carmen Rangel, Rex Hamilton and Samara Barks.

Messages like “rest is necessary” can be read along the walls.

Be Well murals in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the murals: Lamar Boulevard and 5th Street

Greetings from Austin

The famous postcard-style mural has been around since the late 90s. It’s painted on the side of Roadhouse Relics, the studio and gallery of artist Todd Sanders. The building used to be a former fruit stand that was in disrepair, according to his website. But over the years, the building and its mural have become Austin landmarks.

The mural was vandalized in June 2019 with a message commenting on Austin’s growing population.

“Greetings from Austin” mural in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the mural: 1720 South 1st Street

“You’re my butter half”

This cute and very much pun-intended mural exists on the side of the United Way for Greater Austin building on the east side. According to the UWATX, the organization teamed up with Creative Suitcase to create the mural. UWATX says the work “reflects [its] mission to bring people together.”

“You’re my butter half” mural at United Way for Greater Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Love from Austin

This recognizable mural sits on the side of Prima Dora on South Congress. The local shop says it was created by artist Charlie Copp in 2016.

Love from Austin mural in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the mural: 1912 South Congress Avenue

Wildflowers mural

This mural displays the Tom Petty quote “you belong among the wildflowers.” It’s directly across from the “Greetings from Austin” mural in south Austin. The artwork was created by seven artists: Summer Miles, Kayla Koslow, Molly McFee, Katie Van Wyngeeren, Erin Miles Newman, Alyson Miles Weaver and Garrett Miles.

“You belong among the wildflowers” mural in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Speak Human

This mural was created by Austin-based Show Goat Mural Works, which was founded in 2011, according to its website. The mural design and production crew began work painting the mural in December 2018. It uses intricate lettering from designer Alex Trochut to spell out the message “Speak Human.”

“Speak Human” mural near Baylor and West 5th Streets in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Visit the mural: Baylor and West 5th Streets

There are plenty of other murals in Austin to check out. Use the interactive map below to explore.