Where to find gas in Austin as many states run out of fuel

Austin gas stations with gasoline as of May 13, 2021 (Courtesy GasBuddy.com)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite gas shortages in many cities nationwide and a buying panic, gas remains readily available in the Austin area.

More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, but every gas station in Austin has plenty of fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

It’s quite a different story in other cities. For example, almost three-quarters of gas stations in North Carolina have run out of gas. That’s led to a buying panic, which has exacerbated the problem in that state.

For example, as of Thursday, here’s a similar look at the fuel situation in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Most Charlotte gas stations have limited fuel or no fuel as of May 13, 2021 (Coutesy GasBuddy.com)

How to find a gas station with fuel near me

In Austin and most of Texas, you should not have a problem finding fuel at the typical gas stations where you fill up.

But if demand does increase, you can take a look at this GasBuddy Fuel Availability Tracker.

Gas prices have jumped six cents this week nationally and will likely go even higher, according to AAA. Nationwide, gas prices for regular gas are $3.028, up from$2.941 a week ago. Texans are paying a lot less for gas, but prices are on the rise here, too. Texas prices are $2.746 statewide this week, up from $2.639 a week ago.

Prices in the Austin metro area are $2.679, up from $2.564 a week ago.

Extent of fuel shortages on East Coast

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, GasBuddy said more than half of the pumps have run dry in four states, while a quarter of gas stations are without fuel in eight states:

North Carolina: 74%

Virginia: 56%

South Carolina: 53%

Georgia: 50%

Washington, D.C.: 42%

Maryland: 31%

Florida: 29%

Tennessee: 27%

Tow truck driver Jonathan King told CBS17 in Raleigh that the gas shortage threatens his job.

“I drive all over the place,” King said at a packed gas station outside Winston-Salem on Wednesday. “It gets really busy. And yeah, with the fuel going the way it’s going, it’s going to be very hard for us. Hopefully we’ll be able to get through it.”

Nearly three-quarters of North Carolina gas stations have run out of all fuel. (Courtesy: CBS17)

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations after cyberattack

The Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of its operations Wednesday around 4 p.m. CT.

Colonial said in a statement it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal, according to an update.

“As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements,” Colonial said.

The statement added that Colonial will move as much gas, diesel, and jet fuel as it can safely and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

The pipeline was the target of a ransomware cyberattack on May 7. Since then, a run of panic-buying led to a shortage of gas in North Carolina and across the Southeast.