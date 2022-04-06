AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the Austin area in the midst of peak bluebonnet season, parents, couples and dog owners alike will be seeking at the best patches to get their staple spring photos taken.

While representatives from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center said the best patches will be east of Austin and closer to Brenham and the Houston area, there are still area patches for residents to explore.

A forewarning, though: Due to Austin’s cooler spring start and forecasted dry spell in the coming weeks, this season is expected to wrap by late April or early May.

In the meantime though, here’s a look at some recommended spots to bask in Texas’ iconic wildflowers.