AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals.

Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake

Nido will offer a seated four-course meal on Thanksgiving Day, running from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Reservations will be available for the main dining room and event space areas while the patio will be open for walk-in guests.

The meal will include chestnut soup, a fall salad, turkey, stuffing and honey-roasted cranberries, with a pumpkin tart for dessert. Meals will start at $85 for adults and $35 for children, with wine pairings available for an additional $50. Guests will also receive a glass of complimentary wine.

Reservations at Nido can be made by calling 512-580-1183.

Nido will offer seated 4-course meal on Thanksgiving Day, running from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Courtesy: Casey Woods)

TLC Austin

TLC Austin will offer dine-in turkey plates and Thanksgiving to-go packs this year. From 12-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, guests can dine in for $38 a plate with all the fixings, including:

Roasted turkey

Andouille cornbread stuffing

Rosemary garlic mashed potatoes

Mac and cheese

Citrus-vanilla cranberry sauce

Giblet gravy

Texas pecan pie

TLC to-go packs are available for $299 with the same meals bulked up for family-sized dinner spreads that feed between eight to 10 people. Guests can add on lobster mac and cheese, sandwich rolls and chocolate pecan pie for an additional cost.

Pre-orders can be made online, with meal pickups scheduled for Nov. 23, beginning at noon.

TLC Austin will offer dine-in turkey plates and Thanksgiving to-go packs this year. (Courtesy: TLC)

Walton’s Fancy & Staple

Walton’s will sell Thanksgiving meals to go this year, either a la carte or as package deals. Family feasts serve 10 people and include turkey breast with turkey gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, brown sugar and rosemary carrots, roasted broccoli, white cheddar-herb mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Walton’s will also sell apple and pumpkin pies for $25 each that can serve up to eight people.

Pre-orders can be made through the 21st by calling 512-542-3380 or emailing catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com. Meal pickups will run on Nov. 22-23.

Walton’s Fancy & Staple will offer a full spread of Thanksgiving food as part of its to-go feast packages this holiday. (Courtesy: Walton’s Fancy & Staple)

Local Foods

Local Foods offers farm-to-table holiday catering options, including complete meals, picnic platters, boxed lunches, group salads and cookie platters. Order sizes include petite selections that serve between five and seven people to large options serving 16-20 people.

A full catering menu is available online. Catering orders can be made by emailing austincatering@localfoodstexas.com.

Local Foods offers holiday catering services, feeding between 5-7 and 16-20 people. (Courtesy: Local Foods)

Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen is offering Thanksgiving-themed meal essentials throughout the month of November. Options include balsamic glazed pork ribeye with roasted harvest vegetables, smoked ham and masked potatoes as well as pumpkin alfredo with turkey sausage.

Orders can be placed online or in person at a Snap Kitchen location.

Snap Kitchen is offering Thanksgiving-themed meal essentials throughout the month of November. (Courtesy: Snap Kitchen)

Central Market

Central Market’s holiday feast selections offer six different meal combinations that can serve up to 16 guests. Options include:

Central Market Holiday Feast: Smoked ham with apricot ginger glaze, roasted turkey, mixed greens salad, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes, green beans, oven-roasted vegetables, cornbread, mac and cheese, gravy, cranberry sauce and relishes

Traditional Turkey Meal: Roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce

Traditional Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast Meal: Roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce

Smoked Ham with Apricot Ginger Glaze Meal: Bone-in ham with apricot ginger glaze, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce

Vegetarian Holiday Meal: Spinach artichoke lasagna, quinoa with sweet potatoes and apples, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce

Herb-Encrusted Beef Tenderloin Meal: Herb-encrusted beef tenderloin with herb au jus, mashed potatoes, jalapeno pecan dressing, green beans

Central Market casserole options are also available and serve between four and six people. Those selections include cowboy baked ziti, Cajun seafood and chicken carbonara. Nine holiday pies are also available for purchase, along with tamales, side dishes and appetizers.

The deadline to place an order is 6 p.m. Sunday. Orders can be made online with pickup options available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.