Where to donate, how to volunteer for Austin-area recovery efforts from winter storms

University of Texas New Student Services distributing bottled water at The Vibe Apartments Feb. 22, 2021 (KXAN/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of the deadly winter storms last week, some Texans are still in need of help and supplies.

Here are organizations you can donate to or volunteer for to help those who may be struggling.

Donate

American Red Cross – Donations are used to provide food, shelter and emotional support as well as the vehicles and warehouses.

Austin Area Urban League – Providing shelter, food, water, clothing and home repair with donation money.

Austin Disaster Relief Network – Funds from donations will be distributed in the form of gift cards, emergency housing and/or supplies.

Austin Mutual Aid – In addition to monetary donations, the organization frequently updates its Instagram with other items needed, too.

Central Texas Food Bank – Accepts both food and monetary donations.

Feeding Texas – Donate funds to help food banks support warming shelters, replace perished food and feed Texans in need.

Front Steps – Taking donations for blankets and monetary donations.

Integral Care – Donate a winter care package or hygiene kit.

SAFE – Learn how you can contribute monetary and item donations here.

Support Relief Efforts in Texas – Set up by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Monetary donations are split between nine different Texas-based organizations.

365 Things Austin – Donations are used to purchase warm meals from Austin restaurants and distribute them to hospitals, warming centers and more.

Volunteer

American Red Cross – Volunteers on the Disaster Action Team (DAC) connect individuals to shelter, clothing and long term recovery services.

Austin Disaster Relief Network – By entering your information, you will be added to ADRN’s standby list. They will notify you when a specific assignment arises.

City of Austin – Generalized volunteers and trained social workers needed for shelters/warming centers.

Did we miss an organization in need of volunteers or donations? Let us know by emailing reportit@kxan.com.