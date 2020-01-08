Where the push for a new Austin homeless shelter stands now

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — A private-sector effort has identified more than a dozen potential sites for a new homeless shelter but fundraising continues to fall short of initial hopes, according to Austin Business Journal.

ATX Helps is searching for locations to set up what’s known as a Sprung shelter, a temporary structure made with tensioned fabric that can house the homeless and provide them with storage space and services. Similar shelters have popped up in cities such as San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis and Toronto.

Officials that are part of ATX Helps say the Sprung shelter will complement the city of Austin’s efforts to provide permanent supportive housing through converted hotels, adding the Sprung shelter will help those who can’t get into existing shelters.

Back in December, Bill Brice, from the Downtown Austin Alliance, said that the Sprung shelter was still on track to be built around March.

“We are talking to a number of six-figure, seven-figure essential donors. We have had some commitments made that we’re trying to button-down. So things are rolling along,” said Brice.

MORE: Is Austin’s homeless problem really that bad?

In November, ATX Helps told KXAN that the project is something Austin’s never had but desperately needs.

“We know that shelter alone does not solve homelessness, thus shelter and housing must always be considered in tandem,” said Dewitt Peart, President and CEO of Downtown Austin Alliance. “However, Austin currently only has 812 shelter beds, and on any given night when these beds are full, there are still 1,100 people living outdoors without a roof, bathroom, showers or laundry facilities.”

Austin has been riddled with increasing issues related to homelessness over 2019. Back in June, the Austin City Council passed an ordinance that largely decriminalized sitting, laying or camping in public places.

The changes were met with much criticism and debate, with some saying they exacerbated or exposed already growing problems.