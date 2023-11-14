AUSTIN (KXAN) — With pandemic-era restrictions lifting and more American workers returning to in-person operations, so, too, are traffic volumes nationwide, according to a report from financial news outlet 24/Wall St. published on Sunday.

The report detailed the worst traffic in cities nationwide, including key findings on commute times lost to traffic, average commute times within the cities and the percentage of commuters who either drive or carpool to work. Among 292 U.S. cities analyzed, Austin ranked No. 19 for the worst traffic levels nationally, based on 2022 data.

According to the report, each Austin driver lost an average of 53 hours of commute time to traffic snags in 2022. Traffic delays also surged substantially year over year, climbing 65% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Within Austin, the average commute time was ranked at 24.5 minutes, and 90.6% of city commuters drove or carpooled to work compared to other modes of transit.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 20 worst traffic cities in the U.S. — including a handful of other Texas cities making their mark.

Chicago, Illinois: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 155 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 49% increase

Average commute time within the city: 34.4 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 743,250 workers, or 62.7% of commuters Boston, Massachusetts: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 134 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 72% increase

Average commute time within the city: 30.6 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 151,856 workers, or 47.3% of commuters New York, New York: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 117 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 15% increase

Average commute time within the city: 41.4 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 1,082,647 workers; 30.0% of commuters Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 114 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 27% increase

Average commute time within the city: 33.0 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 399,184 workers; 62.9% of commuters Miami, Florida: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 105 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 59% increase

Average commute time within the city: 28 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 165,042 workers; 81.8% of commuters San Francisco, California: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 97 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 52% increase

Average commute time within the city: 32.8 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 179,667 workers; 43.8% of commuters Los Angeles, California: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 95 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 53% increase

Average commute time within the city: 31.6 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 1,415,870 workers; 84.6% of commuters Washington, D.C.: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 83 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 88% increase

Average commute time within the city: 30.4 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 131,329 workers; 44.2% of commuters New Orleans, Louisiana: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 77 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 22% increase

Average commute time within the city: 23.5 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 128,457 workers; 82.7% of commuters Atlanta, Georgia: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 74 hours per driver Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 40% increase

Average commute time within the city: 27.8 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 163,636 workers; 79.4% of commuters Houston, Texas: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 74 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 28% increase

Average commute time within the city: 27.5 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 912,664 workers; 91% of commuters Stamford, Connecticut: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 73 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 59% increase

Average commute time within the city: 28.4 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 52,207 workers; 80% of commuters Portland, Oregon: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 72 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 50% increase

Average commute time within the city: 25.5 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 220,404 workers; 74.5% of commuters Dallas, Texas: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 56 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 28% increase

Average commute time within the city: 26.9 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 542,479 workers; 92.5% of commuters Baltimore, Maryland: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 55 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 49% increase

Average commute time within the city: 30.7 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 179,149 workers; 73.9% of commuters Concord, California: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 54 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 35% increase

Average commute time within the city: 33.9 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 46,887 workers; 84.2% of commuters Denver, Colorado: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 54 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 35% increase

Average commute time within the city: 25.5 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 280,340 workers; 84% of commuters San Diego, California: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 54 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 69% increase

Average commute time within the city: 24.3 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 553,947 workers; 89.6% of commuters Austin, Texas: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 53 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 65% increase

Average commute time within the city: 24.5 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 404,386 workers; 90.6% of commuters Seattle, Washington: Average commute time lost via traffic delays in 2022: 46 hours per driver

Change in traffic delays from 2021 to 2022: 52% increase

Average commute time within the city: 27.7 minutes

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 204,468 workers; 59.4% of commuters

The complete study is available online.