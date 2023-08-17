AUSTIN (ABJ) — If you want to find the metro’s wealthiest ZIP codes, you’ll need to travel west of MoPac Expressway.

The top five on Austin Business Journal’s latest list of ZIPs ranked by median household income form a loose band stretching from the hilly bends of Lake Austin down to Driftwood. That household income ranged from $187,778 in the No. 1, the 78733 ZIP that includes the Barton Creek neighborhood, to $153,438 in 78619, on the southwest fringe of the capital city in Hays County.

That’s no surprise — Austin’s wealth has long been concentrated on its west side. But ABJ’s list, which uses U.S. Census Bureau data, shows how that level of wealth is changing: in 2020, median household income in 78733 was $171,027 and in 78619 it was $136,779.

Read the full story and list on the Austin Business Journal.